This is when much-loved Hastings day centre will shut

A much-loved day centre in town is to close next year, despite a campaign to save it.

The county council said the Isabel Blackman Centre (IBC) will shut on March 31.

Cllr James Bacon, who represents Old Hastings ward, said: “I am saddened and disappointed by the decision of the county council to ignore the service users at the IBC, as well as the 1,500 residents who signed the petition to stop this closure.

“This shows a complete mockery of local democracy and a very short-sighted approach to providing services to the elderly and vulnerable. This is another example of how Government cuts are affecting the most vulnerable in Hastings. This is a very sad day for Hastings Old Town but I would like to thank everyone who supported the campaign to try and save the IBC.”

Tania Charman, Labour county councillor for Old Hastings and Tressell ward, said the Isabel Blackman Centre was gifted to Hastings on the condition it provides services for elderly and vulnerable people.

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “The decision to recommission the services provided at the Isabel Blackman Centre in the independent sector was taken by Cabinet in June, with consideration given to all feedback from an eight-week public consultation and a series of meetings with service users. The decision taken will enable the council to deliver the same level of care to those attending the centre in a more cost effective way, and has helped avoid cuts elsewhere in services for vulnerable, older people.

“As there have been no changes to the circumstances since the Cabinet decision, and given the length of time since the decision was formally taken, it has been decided that the petition opposing the centre’s closure will not be the subject of a report to the lead member.”

