Peter Bailey 33, who is currently serving a sentence at Lewes Prison, pleaded guilty to stealing a safe and £451 cash from the Arthur Blackman Clinic, Battle Road, St Leonards.

The offence took place on May 4 last year.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

Bailey was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, added to his existing prison sentence, and ordered to pay £451 compensation.

See also: Snow heading our way in Hastings and Rother with possible disruption ahead

See also: Drunk man indecently exposed himself in Hastings town centre