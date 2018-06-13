Thief steals cash and jewellery from St Leonards care home

A thief broke into a care home and stole a safe containing cash, residents’ jewellery and other personal items.

The break-in happened during the night at Whitebeach Residential Care Home in St Leonards.

Staff discovered the next morning that the safe was missing.

Danielle Henderson, manager, said: “Significant items taken include various gold wedding bands, a gold ring with a horse’s head, various watches, and a gold ring with a clear white diamond.

“It’s awful, as our minibus keys were in the safe as well so that means for the next three weeks our vulnerable residents can’t go out for trips. Residents’ families are upset as the jewellery taken has sentimental value.”

A police spokesman said: “On Friday, May 25, police received a report of a burglary at Whitebeach Care Home in Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards.

“The incident is reported to have occurred shortly before midnight the previous day (Thursday, May 24), and a safe containing cash and personal items was stolen.

“The suspect was spotted on CCTV. He is described as a white man, 6ft 5ins tall, wearing a dark coloured Nike tracksuit with the hood up and a scarf covering his face.

“Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 421 of 25/05.”