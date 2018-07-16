‘They should be ashamed of themselves’ says parent as children’s services cut

Parents, children and campaigners marched through Lewes to County Hall today (Monday) to protest the proposed cuts to after-school clubs and children’s respite for families of children with disabilities.

Local charity, Embrace East Sussex, Lib Dem county councillors and campaigners from the Save our Services Eastbourne joined with children in prams and mums and dads to voice their fears to East Sussex County Council’s headquarters.

Parents and children protesting today against the proposed cuts to children's services

But at a meeting today (July 16), East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education and inclusion Bob Standley approved the closure of the authority’s After School Clubs and Holiday Play Schemes.

Reacting to the news, Embraces’ Chief Executive, Becky Whippy, said, “I feel that today East Sussex has failed in its duty to protect the most vulnerable families in our community.

“They have also behaved undemocratically and refused the disabled community a voice. Bob Standley has not even allowed his peers at county a vote. They should be ashamed of themselves.”

