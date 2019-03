These are all the locations of mobile and fixed speed camera locations in East Sussex.

All of the speed cameras listed are those which have been sent to speedcamerasuk.com from motorists. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the cameras will be, not precise locations on the roads. For a full list of speed cameras in your area visit speedcamerasuk.com.

1. Bexhill Fixed. 40mph. King Offa Way. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Bexhill on Sea Mobile. 30mph. A259 Barnhorn Road Google other Buy a Photo

3. Brighton Average speed camera. 30mph. A259 Google other Buy a Photo

4. Brighton Fixed. 30mph. A23 (Southbound) Google other Buy a Photo

View more