Therapists wanted to support charity

Local charity The Sara Lee Trust is appealing to therapists to support them during its annual Hastings and Rother Therapy Month, to help fund essential care and to raise awareness of how counselling and therapy can improve lives by having a positive impact on health and well-being.

The aim of the March campaign is to raise £2,500 to provide care for an additional 25 local people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

Kerry Evans, lead therapist for the Trust said: “We are asking counsellors and complementary therapists to consider supporting our work by agreeing to waive their fees in return for their client making a donation to the Trust. Participating therapists and counsellors can donate as many or as few free appointments over the month as they like. We hope that, along with raising much-needed funds, the campaign will generate new business for participants.”

The Sara Lee Trust aims to improve the lives and well-being of people affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in the Hastings and Rother area through the provision, free of charge, of psychological and counselling support, creative and complementary therapies, and therapeutic group activities.

For more details call (01424) 457969, email fundraising@saraleetrust.org or visit: www.saraleetrust.org