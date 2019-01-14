Therapists in Hastings and Rother can play a vital role in helping those with life-limiting conditions

The Sara Lee Trust is asking therapists across Hastings and Rother to take part in its annual Therapy Month in March.

Last year therapists helped to raise over £4,000, which helped the Sara Lee Trust to support forty local people to receive the specialist care they needed.

The Trust says Therapy Month helps raise awareness of how counselling and therapy can improve lives by having a positive impact on health and well-being.

Kerry Evans, Lead Therapist for the Sara Lee Trust said: “We are asking therapists and counsellors across Hastings and Rother to support our work by agreeing to waive fees for some sessions during March in return for clients making a donation to the Trust.

“Participating therapists and counsellors can donate as many or as few free appointments over the month as they like.

“We hope that while raising much-needed funds, the campaign will also generate new business for therapists who participate.”

The Sara Lee Trust supports people across Hastings and Rother who are affected by cancer and other life the also the dedicated provider of these services to patients of St Michael’s Hospice and the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital.

If you would like to sign-up to support the scheme in March, visit www.saraleetrust.org or contact the Fundraising Team on 01424 457969 and fundraising@saraleetrust.org. You can also support the charity by visiting one of its shops in Hastings and Rother.

