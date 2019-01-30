Theme announced for this year’s Hastings Old Town Carnival

Hastings Old Town Carnival Committee has announced that the theme for this year’s procession will be ‘Out With the Old - In With the New’.

Keith Leech, from the carnival committee, said: “The theme is open to be interpreted in any way you like and we look forward to seeing what people come up with.”

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week takes place from Saturday, 3rd August 2019 until Sunday, 11th August 2019.

It comprises a week of exciting events from pram racing to treasure trails, open houses to walking tours, art shows to historical talks, live music, street parties, all culminating in a Grand Carnival Procession

Old Town Carnival Week started in 1968, gradually increasing in popularity until the present day.

Organised by volunteers and supporting numerous local charities, Hastings Old Town Carnival week has become a fun week for visitor and locals alike.

Please send Carnival Entry application forms to: Hastings Old Town Carnival Association, 62 Collier Road, Hastings, TN34 3JS or bring to the Jenny Lind pub inn the High Street, or History House in Courthouse Street. You can also email to 1066events@gmail.com.

For more information visit: www.oldtowncarnivalweek.co.uk.

