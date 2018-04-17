The very pleasant British habit of tea and cake follows choir’s concert

Those who enjoy an afternoon of uplifting music, with an aside of tea and cake, should head down to St Leonards for the ParkinSongsters annual Spring concert at St John’s Church Hall, Brittany Road, St Leonards, next Monday (April 23), 3-4.30pm.

The ParkinSongsters choir master, Jane Metcalfe says the Songsters are a choir with health benefits for people with Parkinson’s, known for their uplifting concerts and eclectic choice of songs to suit all tastes.

“Please do join us to celebrate St George’s Day and Shakespeare’s birthday in a selection of songs with a British flavour,” she said.

“Included in the concert is a medley of Old Time Music Hall, the wit of Flanders and Swann, a rollicking version of Brush Up Your Shakespeare, plus the more romantic side of the bard in Schubert’s wonderful setting of Who is Sylvia?

“As always the concert is followed by the very pleasant British habit of tea and delicious homemade cake!”

Jane says The ParkinSongsters started as a therapy group by Parkinson’s UK (Bexhill, Hastings and Rother branch) in November 2010. “The aim was to provide fun and healthful vocal and breathing exercises for people with Parkinson’s to help with the voice and swallowing problems that affect so many with the condition.

“The group started with 13 members, including partners and carers, and continues to attract new members.”

Entrance to the concert is free, but donations in aid of Parkinson’s UK – Bexhill, Hastings and Rother branch - will be welcomed. For more information visit: www.parkinsongsters.co.uk