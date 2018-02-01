The six-year-old preparing to compete in his first national motorcycle championship

A six-year-old boy from St Leonards is preparing to take part in his first national motorcycle championship later this year.

Sebastien Murray, who has been riding his electric motorcycle since the age of three, has won a number of local club competitions in order to qualify for the Auto Cycle Union Acklams Beta British Solo Youth Trials Championship which starts in April in the Isle of Man.

Sebastien Murray will take part in competitions all over the UK

He is set to compete against children more than twice his age in rounds all over the UK atop his electric motorcycle designed and manufactured by Hastings-based company Oliver Smith Electric Trials (OSET).

His father Martin Murray, 53, of Vale Road, St Leonards, said: “It’s a great achievement for Sebastien.

“He is just a kid who loves riding his bike.

“We wanted to get him out and about in the fresh air, rather than sitting inside playing computer games, and he just fell in love with it.

Sebastien will compete against children more than twice his age

“He is so excited to get going in the national championship.”

During the championship, each rider will be tasked with navigating through flags situated on a wet terrain course.

The course is made up of six sections containing different obstacles which the riders must complete four times each.

The riders will be given points each time their feet touch the ground, they miss a flag, or they fall off, with the winner being the rider who completes the course with the least accumulated points.

Sebastien's bike is manufactured in Hastings

Martin added: “It’s such a great sport but, unlike any other sports, the person with the least points wins.

“At the end of each round, the riders in first, second and third place will get trophies and each rider is given points determined on where they finished in the round. The points are then added up to give an overall winner.

“We are not really sure what to expect with it all but Sebastien is looking forward to it.”

Sebastien – who also rides for East Anglia Trials club and Tenterden and District MCC – will compete in locations including the Isle of Man, Scarborough, Sheffield, East Lothian, Mansfield and Tynemouth.

Martin added: “The season starts up in April in the Isle of Man with other rounds taking place in June and July.

“(Sebastien) gets plenty of opportunity to practice as our house pretty much overlooks Alexandra Park. He can take his bike there and complete some obstacles as his bike makes no noise.

“He also has the benefit that his bike is manufactured in the town. Not many riders have their manufacturers so close.

“He just loves it.”