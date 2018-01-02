The Sara Lee Trust thanks local companies Collections & deliveries van has free make-over

Local charity, the Sara Lee Trust gave its collections & deliveries van a make-over thanks to the help and support of two local companies. The Trust’s Retail Manager, Emma Dell said: “Our van is always out and about in the community supporting our Charity Retail operations. It is important for it to look professional and to communicate clear messages about the work of the Trust and how people can get involved. We are so pleased that 247 Transport Solutions funded the rebranding, with ABC signs providing the fitting free of charge.”

“We thank 247 Transport Solutions, who have provided incredible support for the Trust over the past five years, and ABC Signs for their generosity and support.” Visit www.saraleetrust.org or contact 01424 272 358.