The most popular baby names in Hastings revealed

The most popular baby names in Hastings last year have been revealed by the Office for National Statistics.

Last year 1,050 babies were born in the area, 544 boys and 506 girls.

Parents in Hastings didn’t follow the national baby-naming trend for boys, with Edward, Teddy and Theo proving the most popular.

Olivia, the nation’s favourite name for girls, also didn’t top the charts for Hastings parents last year, with Amelia taking top spot.

For girls, second place was a two-way tie between Poppy and Ruby.

Nick Stripe, of the Office for National Statistics, said: “Although Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2017, some fascinating changes took place beneath them.

“Leo entered the boys’ top 10 for the first time, whilst Hunter rocketed into the top 100, also for the first time, reaching number 78.

“Sarah, the most popular name for baby girls throughout much of the 1970s and 1980s, dropped out of the top 100 for the first time since our records began in 1904. Brand new entries into the top 100 for girls include the names Aurora and Hallie.”

In England and Wales, royal references continue with Harry and George remaining the second and third most popular names respectively since 2016.

Amelia was the second most popular name for girls, with Isla moving up to third place.

Nearly 700,000 babies were born last year in England and Wales and over 63,000 unique baby names were registered.

New entries into the top 100 most popular boys’ names included Hunter and Ralph, Hunter for the first time and Ralph for the first time since 1944.

There were six new names in the 100 most popular girls’ names – Aurora, Orla, Edith, Bonnie, Lyla and Hallie.

