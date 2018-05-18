The Hastings couple getting married on the same day as the royal wedding

Meet Ruth Botley and Simon King – the couple from Hastings who will be celebrating their marriage on the same day as the royal wedding.

Ruth, 39, and Simon, 46, will suitably become Mr and Mrs King on Saturday afternoon shortly after Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle.

Ruth Botley and Simon King will be celebrating their wedding on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Instead of Windsor Castle, however, the happy couple – who are both from Hastings – will be celebrating their wedding at the Pett village hall, in Pett.

At 3.30pm, around a hundred friends and family members will attend the ceremony before another 50 join for an evening of celebration at 7pm.

Ruth said: “We are going to have a full ceremony with a red, white and blue theme, lots of bunting and Union Jacks.

“We will also be having traditional fish and chips for dinner.

“It is such an exciting day and we are all looking forward to it.”

Ruth and Simon got engaged in December 2017 and planned their wedding day before the date of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding had been announced. Ruth said they thought about changing the date but decided it was appropriate to become the Kings on the same day the royal couple tied the knot.

She is now excited to celebrate the day: “Our friends and family are really excited and nobody seems to mind the clash with the royal wedding.”

However, one rather important guest was unhappy the wedding celebrations clashed with another big event on Saturday.

Ruth’s son Charlie, 15, is a big Manchester United fan and will miss seeing his side take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Ruth said: “I think Charlie was the most annoyed about the date of our wedding.

“He’s got quite big role to play as he will be taking on some of Simon’s best man jobs.

“When I get to the venue, it will be Charlie who will walk me down the aisle.”

Other guests at the wedding will be Ruth’s daughters – Poppy, eight, and Jess, 12 – who will be Ruth’s bridesmaids.

They will be joined at the wedding by Simon’s sons Josh, 26, and Ashley, 28, and around a hundred other guests.

Ruth added: “I am really excited and I am really looking forward to it.”

Ruth and Simon legally tied the knot on Tuesday (May 15) but will celebrating with friends and family while recreating their wedding service on Saturday (May 19).