The Country Show is back to support the hospice

Rye and District Country Show returns to Elm Tree Farm, Icklesham, on Saturday August 18 and will raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

As well as the Horse and Dog Shows, there is the opportunity to browse stalls selling local produce, crafts, horse, dog and garden accessories, and more.

There will be a wide range of food and drink to sample, local trade stands to explore, and an exciting programme of live entertainment.

New for 2018, the Country Show is delighted to welcome the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, who will drop from an amazing height to create incredible formations.

There will also be a live performance from the 1st Cinque Ports Rifle Volunteers Corps of Drums.

Entry is £5, under 16’s go free.

To find out the latest about the event, visit the Rye and District Show Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/216225722277833/

To register for the Horse and Dog Show and to view the various classes, visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/ryeshow or email ryeshow@stmichaelshospice.com.

