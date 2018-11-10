The Big Give will double donations to St Michael’s

Anyone planning to make a donation to St Michael’s Hospice this festive season have the opportunity to double the amount in a match funding campaign for one week only (November 27 - December 4).

The hospice will be taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge, the UK’s largest online match funding campaign which helps UK registered charities raise funds for their cause. Trust and corporate fundraiser Darran Penfold said; “This means for a £5 donation the hospice will receive £10, making the donation more valuable than ever. Our aim is to raise over £1,500 for our Respite service.” Only online donations via the dedicated ‘Big Give’ website link will be match funded. Visit the Hospice website for more details: www.stmichaelshospice.com/biggive