Thameslink declassifies first class during peak hours

First class carriages on Thameslink rail services have been declassified during peak journey times to create more space for passengers.

The temporary move, which started today (Friday June 29), was made by Govia Thameslink Railway as it looks to tackle problems with its new timetable introduced last month.

This will continue until an interim timetable is introduced on Sunday July 15.

First class season ticket holders will be able to claim back the difference in cost for journeys made where first class is declassified.

A spokesman for GTR said: “From today, Friday 29 June, first class is declassified on all Thameslink and Great Northern services during peak journey times to create more space for passengers.

“This will continue until the interim timetable is implemented on 15 July, which will prioritise peak-hours services and reduce service gaps.

“We appreciate that customers may already hold a Thameslink or Great Northern first class season ticket and they will be able to claim the difference in cost for journeys made where first class was declassified. More information has been provided on our websites.”

On the interim timetable, the GTR spokesman added: “We are sorry for the disruption which the rail industry is working very hard to fix. We are re-planning how we use our trains and train crew to introduce a new interim timetable on Thameslink and Great Northern which will operate from 15 July.

“This prioritises peak-hours services and reduces service gaps. This is a key stage in our work to provide a more reliable service to passengers over the coming months.”