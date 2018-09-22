Tesco help local youth football team achieve its goals

Hastings United Youths football team got a boost recently when they were awarded £1,000 as part of the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

The cheque was presented to Stacy Peacock and her husband Brian Peacock, coach for the under 11s. Joining them were two young players Kaitlyn Mitchell and Charlie Peacock.

Bags of Help is Tesco’s local community grant scheme where the money raised by the sale of carrier bags is being used to fund thousands of local projects in communities right across the UK. Grants of up to £4,000 are available through the scheme. For more information visit www.groundwork.org.uk/Sites/tescocommunityscheme.