Tesco grant gives welcome boost to Ore Seniors Project

People aged 60 and over in Hastings are enjoying a range of life-enhancing opportunities thanks to a £3,000 grant from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

The Ore Seniors Project runs every week at Ore Community Centre, bringing older people together to stay healthy, be informed, socialise and have fun.

It is aimed at those aged 60 and over who are at risk of social isolation and mental health issues. Some have mobility problems, while others have lost social contacts and confidence due to care responsibilities or bereavement.

Mags Pawson, centre manager, said: “We’re really grateful to Tesco for their funding to help this vital service. Six of the Senior Project’s users have dementia or Alzheimer’s, so our project manager and volunteers have all undergone training to ensure they provide appropriate support. This also enables local carers to have a much-needed respite from caring responsibilities.

“Our seniors are consulted regularly to ensure that the project continues to meet their specific needs. A wide range of activities is offered, including singalongs, musical percussion, arts and crafts, relaxation exercises, local history talks, health sessions from NHS staff, and therapies such as reflexology, pedicures and manicures.”

Harold Winkler, aged 76, explained how the Seniors Project has improved his life: “I have been going from week one. My wife had gone into a nursing home and I was at a loss. My very good neighbour and friend managed to get me to come and it was one of the best things to get me to mix with other people.”

Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative is run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, and sees funds raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to community projects. Customers choose which project should get the top award, using a token given to them at the checkout.

