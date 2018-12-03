Tesco carrier bag sales help support care charity

The Tesco Bags of Help scheme has raised £4,000 for Care for the Carers through its Ravenside store at Glyne Gap.

Bags of Help is run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, and sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

Since launching in 2015, it’s provided more than £60 million to 18,000 local community projects.

A further £2,000 was raised for the Sussex based carers charity through the Tesco store in Uckfield.

Jennifer Twist, CEO of Care for the Carers: “We are delighted to receive this generous funding from our local Tesco branches in Bexhill and Crowborough.

“We are very touched by the general public’s support for these projects and unpaid carers.

“Having the chance to feature in our local Tesco stores has not only allowed us to raise much needed funds, but the profile of unpaid carers and our work in East Sussex, enabling us to reach and support more people. Thank you.”

Care for the Carers is the Carers Centre for East Sussex and an independent charity supporting unpaid carers across the county. The charity provides free practical and emotional advice and a range of services such as counselling, support groups and training. For more visit www.cftc.org.uk.

Alec Brown, Tesco’s Head of Community, said; “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from customers. It’s a special scheme because it’s local people who decide how the money is spent.”

