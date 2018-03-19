Tenth anniversary of award sees students celebrating love of books

Students from schools in Hastings and Bexhill came together recently to celebrate a love of books and reading.

The tenth anniversary of the 1066 Schools Book Award was marked at Ark Helenswood Academy Library with students and librarians from the participating schools in attendance,.

The schools taking part were Bexhill Academy, Ark Helenswood Academy, Ark William Parker Academy, St Leonards Academy and St Richards Catholic College.

The award was started by a group of secondary school librarians in the Hastings and Rother area back in 2008.

Since then hundreds of students in the area have read books they might not have read.

Celebrating with the schools was Canadian children’s fantasy author, the lively and entertaining, Kate O’Hearn, the writer of the Shadow of the Dragon, Pegasus and Valkyrie series of books and winner of the 1066 Book Award in 2009.

Each year four books are chosen which students read and review. This year’s winning book was” Running on the Roof of the World” by Jess Butterworth, a story of adventure, survival, courage, and hope, set in the vivid Himalayan landscape of Tibet and India.

Students taking part received book tokens and certificates for taking part and entries into competitions such as Get Caught Reading and Designing an Alternative Book Cover. The aim is not just for students to vote for their favourite book but to encourage them to read and give them ideas of what books are available.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)