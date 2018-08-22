Ten top breakfast venues in Hastings according to TripAdvisor

It’s often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Whether you start with a healthy option of porridge or muesli or throw caution to the wind with a big fry-up, it’s always a pleasant change to go out for the meal.

But where in the Hastings area can you get the best breakfasts?

We’ve checked with TripAdvisor on the top cafes or restaurants as decided by you, the public.

And there’s a wonderful variety of food at a wide range of venues available.

Check out the list below and we’ve included just some of the comments.

Some of the establishments don’t open until mid-morning (so more of a brunch) - readers should check details before visiting.

1 - Mungos, 21 White Rock, Hastings

‘Little gem of a cafe.’ - ‘Great breakfast especially bubble and squeak.’

2 - Petit Fi, 16 George Street, Hastings

‘Best breakfast in Hastings.’ - ‘Beautiful Brunch.’

3 - Hanushka Coffee House, 28 George Street, Hastings

‘A family favourite.’ - ‘Lovely ambience, food - and dog-friendly.’

4 - The Cookhouse Cafe, 79 Queens Road, Hastings

‘Always delicious!’ - ‘Lovely little cafe.’

5 - Land of Green Ginger, 45 High Street, Old Town, Hastings

‘Amazing food at a reasonable price!’ - ‘Lovely place to have breakfast.’

6 - Eat @The Stade, East Beach Street, Hastings

‘Such a lovely place to stop and eat.’ - ‘Excellent service and great choice of food.’

7 - The Pelican Diner, 20 East Parade, Hastings

‘Amazing Breakfast!’ - ‘Best Breakfast in Town!’

8 - Smiths, 21 Grand Parade, Hastings

‘Wonderful food and staff.’ - ‘Really friendly and excellent food.’

9 - Rainbow Restaurant, 11 Sturdee Place, Hastings

‘The breakfast is to die for.’ - ‘Friendly staff, lovely breakfasts and low prices!‘

10 The Fig, 43 George Street, Hastings

‘Extraordinary good food.’ - ‘Absolutely Amazing!’