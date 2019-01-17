Temperatures set to plummet in Hastings and Rother this afternoon

Wrap up warm as today could be the coldest day of the year so far in Hastings and Rother.

Temperatures are set to fall as low as three degrees by late afternoon according to the Met Office, but forecaster say the temperature will actually feel like minus one degree.

By 9pm temperatures fall as low as two degrees, feeling like minus two degrees,

The weather is expected to remain dry though.

It is expected to feel just a little warmer on Friday and rain is expected to move in on Saturday morning.

Picture by Andrew Hemnsley.

