Temperatures set to plummet again in Hastings and Rother next week after a warmer and wet weekend

There is a possibility of wintry showers at the start of next week warns the Met Office.
Temperatures this weekend will be around nine degrees, with some rain expected at times on Saturday and Sunday.
Forecasters said: “Monday and Tuesday could be a mix of sunshine and wintry showers. It will be cold with frost and icy patches possible.
Temperatures will feel as low as minus two degrees by Tuesday morning.
See also: Woman made threats to kill and set fire to home
See also: Office manager defrauded St Leonards firm