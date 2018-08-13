Teens devote time to helping needy people in Hastings and surrounding area

A group of local teens have set up their own project with hopes of raising £700 in support of underprivileged youth.

The group of 16 and 17-year olds have set up their own organisation named ‘Breadcrumbs’ to support the underprivileged youth in Hastings and the surrounding areas.

They aim to raise £700 and donate 60 hours each of volunteering for the local community after spending two weeks learning new skills and making new friends as part of the National Citizen Service (NCS) youth programme.

The group of 13, who met for the first time just three weeks ago, worked together to create their own social action project which aims to use the money raised to provide care packages full of items that the food banks often miss out.

These packages will include items such as hair gel, sanitary towels, and hygiene items to help the youth feel more confident and empowered.

The group decided to dedicate their time to helping their peers after learning that a third of children in Hastings are classed as underprivileged.

Benjamin Davies, from the group, said: “National Citizen Service, which is a government run program for people aged between 15 and 17, aims to provide us with skills that are not taught at school but are vital for future life, for example budgeting.

“However it has also helped with confidence and making friends it has also given us something to do over the long break we have between secondary school and college.

Jasmine, 16 from Hastings says: “Being a part of this project has been a real eye-opener to the town I live in and the community I’m a part of.

“It’s made me realise that some of the things I buy on a daily basis are the same things that someone else my age might not be able to afford.”

She continues: “One of my highlights of NCS was going to PGL (a company which provides school activity courses and summer camps for young people) because it was really fun and there was loads of new people to meet.

“It’s been nice to socialise and make new friends before starting college.”

Prior to creating their social action project named ‘Breadcrumbs’, Jasmine and her peers had spent a week at the outdoor activity centre PGL with a host of new friends, and bonding in their group through activities organised by NCS such as quidditch and climbing activities.

They then went on to stay at the University of Sussex for a week where they met with Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman and labour councillor Ruby Cox as part of their ‘Youth Quake’.

The group, along with others, quizzed the pair on important political issues such as Brexit and period poverty, which allowed the group to build their confidence and have their voices heard.

Since starting their project, the group has already raised over £400 for their cause and have also gained the support of Hastings MP Amber Rudd.

They are looking forward to the future, and what they may be able to do for their community.

Assistant team leader, Jack had this to say about the group: “The group have done very well so far. They are a very energetic bunch and are very co-ordinated.

“I truly believe that they can pull this off and may even be able to continue the Breadcrumbs project after NCS finishes.”

To find out more information, or to donate, Breadcrumbs can be contacted through these links:

Website: www.ncshastings.online.

Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/official-breadcrumbs.

For more details about National Citizens Service, what it offers and how you can get involved, visit: www.ncsyes.co.uk.