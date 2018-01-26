Teenagers charged over violent incidents

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged in connection with a series of violent incidents in Hastings and St Leonards, police say.

Police say a 17-year old boy - who cannot be named because of his age - has been charged with grievous bodily harm following an attack in Norman Road, St Leonards, at 9.20pm on Tuesday (January 23).

Police say the 16-year-old victim was hit over the head and needed several stitches to the wound.

The same boy, police say, has also been charged with witness intimidation, affray and possession of an offensive weapon - a knife - following a separate incident in White Rock Road, Hastings, at 8.45pm on the same evening, in which an 18-year-old man was allegedly approached and threatened by three young men with knives.

Following further enquiries, police say, the 17-year-old has also been charged with three burglaries and four cases of taking vehicles without consent. Police say property from one of the burglaries has been recovered.

The boy appeared in custody at Hastings Magistrates Court on Thursday (January 25) and was remanded in custody.

Police say he will appear at Lewes Crown Court on February 22 for a plea and trial preparation hearing in relation to the charge of grievous bodily harm, and will appear at Hastings Youth Court on February 1 in relation to the burglary and car theft charges.

Sussex Police say a second teenage boy, also aged 17-years-old, was charged with witness intimidation, affray, and possession of an offensive weapon - a knife - over the incident in White Rock Road. He was bailed to appear at Hastings Magistrates Court on February 17.