Teenager left injured after Hastings attack

A teenage boy was left with concussion and in need of hospital treatment after being attacked in the town centre.

Harrison Brown, aged 13, was with his friends having a snowball fight when the assault happened last Monday (February 5), his furious mum Mikaela said.

She said: “Harrison and his friends were on their mountain bikes in the underground car park near The Source.

“The four boys were having a snowball fight with each other. But one snowball went astray and unfortunately hit a female passer-by, and my son was attacked from behind.

“A man charged at Harrison, rugby tackling him. He threw him off his bike and Harrison hit a brick wall.

“Harrison had to go to hospital as he had concussion and needed a steri-strip to close a wound he got above his left eye.

“His bike was damaged as well.”

Harrison’s mum added that her son was helped by staff at McDonalds in the town centre shortly after the attack last Monday evening.

She said: “I was at a parents’ evening at school and got a phone call to say Harrison had been hit by someone.”

It is believed that the suspect was with a group of people and aged between his late teens and early 20s.

Police have been informed of last Monday’s assault.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating an assault of a 13-year-old boy in Robertson Terrace, Hastings.

“The boy was walking with friends through the underground car park when he was hit on the head at 6.30pm on Monday, February 5. The boy was treated for a cut to the head.

“The suspect is described as white, shaved head, 5ft 10ins tall with stubble, a black coat, grey joggers and black trainers.”

Anyone who saw anything is asked to contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal or call 101, quoting serial 1166 of 05/02. Or, call Crimsetoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.