Teenager falls from Bexhill bridge

An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital after falling from a bridge in Bexhill, the ambulance service confirmed.

Police said emergency services, including the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance, attended the A259 King Offa Way, at 7pm on Monday (May 13).

The air ambulance was called to the scene. Photo: Dan Jessup

They said they were called after an 18-year-old woman fell some 25ft from a bridge and sustained a back injury.

She was taken to the Conquest Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Paramedics said they were called to the bridge over King Offa Way shortly before 7.10pm on Monday (May 13).

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said crews were responding to reports a person had fallen from a bridge.

The spokesman added: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service. “The female patient was treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

The A259 was closed to traffic and local diversions put in place for about an hour while the incident was dealt with.

