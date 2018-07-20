Teenager airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from cliff

A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a cliff on Hastings beach, according to the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

Police and other emergency services attended Rock-a-Nore Road, Hastings, around 2.40pm on Thursday (July 19) following reports of a teenager falling from the cliffs.

A police spokesman said a 16-year-old boy was taken by air ambulance to King’s College Hospital, London, where he remains in a critical condition.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, according to police.

A spokesman for SECAmb said two cars and an ambulance were sent to Rock-a-Nore Road, also at 2.40pm on Thursday (July 19), after receiving reports the teenager had fallen from a ‘significant height’.

Crews were joined at the scene by paramedics from the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance (KSS) who treated the patient at the scene before airlifting them to King’s College Hospital in London.

A spokesman for KSS said: “I can confirm that we did land in Hastings yesterday and our crews treated and conveyed one patient to hospital.”

The air ambulance reportedly landed on Hastings beach.

SECAmb said crews were also assisted at the scene by the coastguard but said it was not clear if the patient was ever in the water.

The spokesman added: “The call came into us at 2.40pm yesterday with reports a person had fallen from a cliff.

“The reports suggested the patient fell from a significant height and suffered serious injuries.

“They were assessed and treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital.”

In a statement issued to its Facebook page, the RNLI Hastings Lifeboat Station said: “Hastings ILB was requested to launch at 1527 yesterday to assist Secamb and Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance with a patient they were treating on the beach just east of Ecclesbourne Glen, Hastings.

“The ILB and her volunteer crew transported the casualty and the HEMS team safely back to the Lifeboat Station then returned to collect the remaining emergency services and members of the public.”