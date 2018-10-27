Two ‘vulnerable’ teenage girls who went missing from Thorpe Park have links to Hastings, Surrey Police has said today.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Hafsa Mourdoude, 16, and Darcie Goobie, 14, both from Dartford in Kent, who went missing from the theme park in Chertsey shortly after 4pm yesterday (October 26).

Police said the pair were on an organised visit but left abruptly without speaking to the rest of their party.

Here, they are pictured on CCTV leaving the park at around 4.10pm and have not been seen since, police said.

“We are appealing for help in finding two vulnerable teenagers who went missing from Thorpe Park shortly after 4pm yesterday,” said a spokesman.

“Neither girl is believed to have a phone or money with them and police are particularly concerned as the girls do not know the local area and it is not clear why they have left the park.

“They have links to Dartford, East Ham, in London, and Hastings, in East Sussex, however it is also possible that they have stayed in the Staines, Chertsey or Thorpe areas. It is not known if they have stayed together or split up.

“We are keen to speak to anyone has information that could help us find the girls.”

Hafsa is described as olive skinned, 5ft 5in tall, slim, with black wavy shoulder length hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a light blue denim jacket, orange lace body suit, black leggings and black trainers. She is believed to have orange trainers and silver sliders with her in a bag, police said.

Darcie is described as olive skinned, 5ft 3in tall, medium build with black hair worn in a bun. When she was last seen she was wearing a short burgundy jacket with black fur-trimmed hood, black leggings and pink trainers. She was carrying a black bag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police urgently on 101 (999 in an emergency) quoting reference PR/45180114519.

READ MORE: Police incident in Hastings last night was ‘medical related’

Whale washes up on Sussex beach

Sussex travel round up: October 27