Teen driver arrested after Hastings crash

A 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving after a serious collision in Hastings last weekend.

Emergency Services were called to the scene at around 9pm on Saturday (February 3), after a silver Ford Fiesta car was in a collision with two pedestrians. The collision took place at the junction of A259 Eversfield Place and Schwerte Way near to the White Rock Theatre.

Police say one of the pedestrians, a 48-year-old man from Coventry, was taken to the Conquest Hospital for emergency treatment after suffering what were then thought to be serious injuries.

However, police say, it was later found that his injuries were less serious than first thought.

His fellow pedestrian, a 37-year-old woman from London, was unhurt in the incident as were the car’s 19-year-old driver and his 17-year-old passenger.

The junction was closed to traffic for more than three hours while emergency services attended the scene. The junction was reopened at 11.40pm.

Police say a 19-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving and released under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1081 of February 3.

Photo by Dan Jessup.