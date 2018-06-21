Technology helps to bring back a Hastings landmark

The monthly lunch club aimed at supporting businesses and community groups hosted by Lord Brett McLean and held at the Azur recently introduced a new artwork exploring memory, decay and changes of a seaside town using augmented reality (AR).

The concept was developed by British artist Lucianna Haill, who works with brainwave monitoring and exploration of consciousness, memory and sleep.

It uses AR to create explorable 3D images of bygone places by magically activating them using the camera facility on a mobile phone or tablet from viewing data encoded from within a vintage postcard.

Lucianna has developed the former Prince Albert clock tower which was located in the town centre and is currently working on bringing back St. Leonard’s Pier which was located opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel in St. Leonard’s.

The structures bought back to life are also accompanied by sonic signature which encapsulates the era of the time through sound.

Brett said “Lucianna’s sensory involvement engaged with science and technology is an extremely clever mechanism for bringing the past back to life visually and audibly.”

The lunch also welcomed Kent author Sally MacIntyre who was signing copies of her new book the Amazon 5 star rated Earth Wind and Fairies.

Due to the popularity and interest of both speakers Brett has managed to secure them to attend his lunch on Wednesday 19th September at 12noon at Azur so if anyone would like to attend the lunch in September which will be a first come first served basis please email Brett on lordbrettpr@gmx.com or call 07838241222.

