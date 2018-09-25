Teams take part in last ever Dragon Boat Race to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice

Four teams took part in the 21st annual Dragon Boat Race at Bewl Water on Saturday September 8 to raise vital funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

The teams were made up of 16 rowers and a drummer, who guides the team to the finish line.

Kirsty Williams, from St Michael’s Hospice, said: “The day was a brilliant success and two of the Hospice teams even made it to the finals.

St Michael’s Hospice Community Fundraiser, Laura Sully, said: “A very big thank you to everyone who took part in this year’s last ever Dragon Boat Race.

Taking part were Barry and the team from ABN AMRO, Sussex Coast College Hastings, RDS Hastings and Jemma O’Gorman and her team. There was a great atmosphere as always, and everyone had so much fun. Special thanks to Funraisers for organising this wonderful event year in, year out, and for allowing the Hospice to be a part of it.”

The 2017 Dragon Boat Race event raised over £107,000 for 50 different charities, with more than 1,000 people taking part. Since the event began in 1998, over £2.7 million has been raised for more than 400 local, national and international charities.

Dragon Boat racing is steeped in mythology and has been around for many thousands of years in China.

Organisers Funraisers said: “This is our final event at Bewl Water.

We can all be proud of what has happened and we aould like to thank everyone for their support and involvement over the last two decades.”

For more information about how you can become a corporate supporter of the Hospice, please call Darran on 01424 456387 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.