Teachers share school experiences with others from Sierra Leone

Teachers in Hastings, St Leonards and Battle have welcomed partners from Sierra Leone to teach in their schools.

A party of seven teachers flew in from Freetown on October 6 to share their experiences with pupils and teachers here.



As well as the work in schools and academies, one day was spent taking part in a workshop on teaching strategies for mathematics and effective teaching and leadership in schools.



This was facilitated by Isabel Hodger, who also organised the visit with Roger Mitchell as Schools Liaison officers for the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link (HSLFL).



Isabel said: “Having worked as a teaching adviser in Ethiopia, I am well aware of the lack of equipment and facilities available to teachers in developing countries and my previous experience has enabled me to help them think through creative solutions to some of the issues they face”.



In addition, the visitors enjoyed other local experiences such as tours of Hastings Old Town and Battle Abbey, morris dancing with Hannah’s Cat and, of course, fish and chips and a game of crazy golf all were much enjoyed. The mayor was pleased to welcome the party to a reception in the town hall.



Francis Mason, who coordinates the partnerships in Sierra Leone said: “Moving around the schools I got the feeling that children and staff were all so keen to learn more about Sierra Leone. I am really pleased that there is a prospect of new links being formed for the benefit of all.”