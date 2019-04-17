Tanya keeps on running for charity affiliated to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

A local mum successfully completed the Hastings Half Marathon for the third year in a row to raise funds for a charity affiliated to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Tanya Smale took to the streets of Hastings to run the half marathon on March 24 to raise funds for local book-gifting charity Imagine Nation.

Dolly Parton - founder of Imagination Library SUS-190417-160242001

Tanya says it is a charity that’s close to her heart. “My daughter is now six years old years old and I would have loved her, and her classmates to have received books from Imagine Nation before starting school,” she said.

“Receiving books at a young age encourages children and their grown ups to read more together.

“This helps children to do better once they get to school.

“I am really excited that children in Hastings are now receiving books from Imagine Nation.

“I hope loads of grown-ups and children will join me next year to raise more funds.

“It will be a real boost to Hastings children when every pre-school child receives books.

“This year I made the mistake of wearing new trainers.

“My feet were killing me! Despite the pain it really felt like third time lucky as, in total.

“I will have raised about £1,000 for this great local charity.”

Imagine Nation provides books to children via three local projects.

Each child receives one book a month posted through their door from birth to age five.

The charity’s ambition is to provide books to every pre-school child in Hastings and St Leonards.

Anyone interested in competing in next year’s half marathon email: books@imagine-nation or visit: www.imagine-nation.uk