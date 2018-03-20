Talented Young Chef Zachary has ‘a real future’ in catering industry

A young chef from St Leonards, who made it through to the Regional Finals of the Rotary Young Chef of the Year competition was judged to have a promising future whipping things up.

Senlac Rotary sponsored Young Chef Zachary Allen, a student at St Leonards Academy, continued to show his cooking prowess at the Regional Finals of the national Rotary Young Chef of the Year competition held at Merton College, Morden, Surrey on March 17.

Following a delayed start because of poor weather conditions, six candidates from the three south eastern districts, including London, cooked for a distinguished panel of judges from the Craft Guild of Chefs.

Zac, whose menu was Duck with Caramelised Plums, Salmon with Mussel sauce on a Root Mash and Golden Chocolate Balls with Cheesecake Filling and Raspberries, unfortunately didn’t make it through to the National Finals but received encouraging praise from the judges for his skills. One judge said: “You will be here next year because you have a real future in this business.”

Zac was disappointed not to win this time but says it was a great experience, adding: “I’m really pleased with what I did today and the judges’ comments were great.”

The Young Chef of the Year competition is open to all students in full time education aged 11-18 on August 31, 2018. If you have a love cooking, know a student who does, or would like to know more about Senlac Rotary, which covers Bexhill, Hastings, Battle and Rother areas, call 01424 843955 or visit the web-site at: www.senlacrotary.org.uk

