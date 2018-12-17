Take part in festive fancy dress litter pick to help clean up Hastings Old Town for Christmas

Local people are being urged to dress up turn out to help clean Hastings Old Town up for Christmas on Friday December 21.

The festive themes litter pick has been organised by Ward councillor and Deputy Mayor James Bacon.

Cllr Bacon said: “This is a family friendly event. If you are able to come along dressed or accessorised with something festive, you will be entered into the Best Dressed Competition.

“We will be meeting at the Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town at 10am on Friday December 21.

“If you have gloves and a black sack, please do bring these along with you. Litter pickers will be provided on the day but if you have your own, please feel free to bring this along too.”

“Thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you.”

