Take part in Fancy Dress litter pick in Old Town

Hastings Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon is organising another Fancy Dress Litter Pick at the end of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week.

Cllr Bacon said: “This is a family friendly event which will also help clean up the environment.

“If you are able to come along in fancy dress, you will be entered into the Best Dressed Competition.

“We will be meeting at the Stade Open Space in Hastings Old Town at 10am on Sunday August 5, the day after the Old Town Carnival procession.

If you have gloves and a black sack, please do bring these along with you. Litter pickers will be provided on the day but if you have your own, please do bring this along too.

“Thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you in Hastings Old Town Carnival Week.”

The Facebook event can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/events/476169119502548/