Take on a challenge to raise funds for hospice

St Michael’s Hospice has a wealth of challenges ready and waiting for anyone who would like to achieve something amazing, whilst raising money for a local charity.

Join the Hospice for their February Fit Mix! There’s a variety of fitness classes for all abilities at Helenswood Sports Centre, Hastings on Saturday, February 17. Sessions include Boxercise, Powerhoop, and Zumba. Why not take to the streets of London and join the St Michael’s Hospice team for the Prudential Ride London 2018 - an amazing 100 mile cycle challenge, on Sunday, July 29. Alternatively, complete 30 Miles in 30 Days! Whether its walking, swimming, running or cycling, this a perfect challenge for busy people. For more details call Tracey 01424 457985, email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com or

visit: www.stmichaels hospice.com/events