Swimming pool to close ‘for major repairs’

A swimming pool is set to close for several weeks to allow ‘major repair works’ to take place.

Bexhill Leisure Pool, at the Ravenside Retail Park, is to shut for up to four weeks starting on November 26.

Freedom Leisure, which runs the facility, said: “This is to carry out major repair works to poolside which will require the pool to be drained.

“Due to the scale of the works the entire centre will be closed during this time.

“We will also be taking the opportunity to refresh the decor around the building and giving it a thorough deep clean including the changing rooms, gym, toilets and poolside.

“The showers will also be re-plumbed with more efficient push buttons for a better shower experience.”

Those with swimming memberships will be given access rights to Rye, Hailsham and Summerfields swimming pools during the closure.

See www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/bexhill-leisure-pool for details.