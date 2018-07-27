Swimmers take the plunge to raise charity funds in memory of Tom

Dozens of people took to the sea by Hastings Pier to take part in an endurance swim to raise funds for the CLIC Sargent Children’s Cancer Charity.

They were part of The Tom Wheeler Memorial 1066 Swim Run 2018.

Tom died of cancer aged just 17 and an annual memorial swim is held in his memory.

Swimmers enjoyed fine sunny conditions for the 1.66 mile course - a contrast to last year when the course had to be shortened due to choppy conditions.

At the time of writing the event had exceeded its £1,066 target and raised £1,538.

This year there were 32 swimmers with local TV actress Doon Mackichan, who normally does the swim, giving support from the beach.

Hastings Pier owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar was on hand to give out the medals as the swimmers came out the water.

Peter Wheeler the pier engineer organised the swim and was one of the swimmers.

The Hastings and District Canoe Club gave support for the swimmers on the water.

Peter Wheeler said: “Well done to all. It was a tough swim but very satisfying to finish. Well done all the marshals, packers, beach recovery team, safety crew and helpers

If you would like to donate, visit Peter’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/ 1066swimrun2018.

CLIC Sargent helps families limit the damage cancer causes beyond their health. They provide specialist support to help young cancer patients and their families. Visit www.clicsargent.org.uk.