Sussex wildlife champion gains major award

Former Sussex Wildlifge Trust CEO Dr Tony Whitbread has been presented with the Sussex Life Hero award.

The Sussex award recognises someone who has made a difference to Sussex, and it is a fitting way to celebrate Dr Whitbread’s 27 years of dedication to the county’s wildlife and wild places.

He joined the Sussex Wildlife Trust in 1991 as Head of Conservation and took on the role of CEO twelve years ago.

During this time, he played a huge part in increasing the Trust’s membership from 10,000 to over 30,000 and members have seen him as a conservation advocate, tackling not only the issues around the decline of wildlife in the Sussex landscape but also the decline of people’s engagement with wildlife.

He was at the forefront in promoting the need for the establishment of the South Downs National Park, which was realised in 2011.

Alongside his role as CEO, Dr Whitbread was the national spokesperson for woodland issues for The Wildlife Trusts and is remembered by many for his insight into the Great Storm of 1987.

Carole Nicholson, Chairman of Sussex Wildlife Trust- said: “Tony has been instrumental in developing the Sussex Wildlife Trust to be one of the UK’s leading conservation and wildlife organisations and he leaves a strong legacy for our future success.”

