Sussex weather: Cold snap to bring frost all week

Sussex residents can expect the chilly weather to continue today and into the rest of the week.

This morning is expected to bring cold and bright weather across East and West Sussex, with patchy frost in places.

It will become cloudier during the day and remain cold, despite winds being much lighter than over the weekend.

The maximum temperature is forecast to his 10 degrees Celsius.

Patchy mist and fog overnight could take temperatures below freezing, to a minimum of three degrees Celsius.

Dry, bright and cold weather with overnight frosts is expected to continue throughout the week.