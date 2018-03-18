SUSSEX WEATHER: Bitter cold, frost and snow

Sussex is set for a bitterly cold night tonight with some snow showers, according to the Met Office.

Weather will be dry with some clear spells developing and a widespread frost giving icy conditions on untreated surfaces.

A brisk easterly wind could help temperatures get as low as minus-three degrees.

Tomorrow will begin cloudy with possible flurries of snow along the coast.

Tuesday could bring isolated wintry showers, but should be less cold with the continued thaw of lying snow.

On Wednesday weather should be mostly dry and bright, with lighter winds than previous days.

Drivers are likely to be greeted with frost on Thursday, with weather to be cloudier at times with some rain likely.

