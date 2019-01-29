Sussex snow latest: Met Office update weather warning

Fears of heavy snowfall across Sussex have receded as a yellow weather warning was pushed back by forecasters.

Early reports from The Met Office warned snow and sleet was due to hit the county from noon today.

Snow forecast

However, the weather specialists have said this morning the warning has been pushed back to 9pm where there is around a 60 per cent chance Sussex will be hit by snow.

Any snow is not set to last long with the forecasters predicting a sunny start to Wednesday which will thaw out any settling snow.

The Met Office has said it is expected to be a cold and dry start to this morning. Cloud is set to develop with rain arriving later this afternoon and maximum temperatures of around 6°C.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with light winds but a few snow showers could hit the west of the county. Maximum temperature of 5°C are predicted.