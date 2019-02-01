Sussex snow: All the school closures and updates across the county

Several schools have announced closures this morning after snow fell across the county last night.

Residents have woken up to see streets covered in snow and ice which has led to some hazardous conditions along roads and pathways.

Here’s a list of all the schools which have closed due to the weather:

East Sussex

Battle

No closures reported as of yet

Bexhill

No closures reported as of yet

Brighton and Hove

No closures reported as of yet

Crowborough

Jarvis Brook School, Hadlow Down Road, is closed.

Reason: The school site and surrounding roads are dangerous with more snow expected

- LATE OPENING: Beacon Academy and Sixth Form

Due to the severely icy road conditions the Beaches site will open at 10am to all students in Years 7-13. Green Lane site will open slightly later in the day. Check website for more details www.beacon-academy.org/web/emergency_closure/index.php

Eastbourne

No closures reported as of yet

Hastings

No closures reported as of yet

Heathfield

- The Street, Dallington, Heathfield

Approach to the school is treacherous and there is no water in the mobile classrooms due to frozen pipes

Lewes

No closures reported as of yet

Newhaven

No closures reported as of yet

Seaford

No closures reported as of yet

Uckfield

No closures reported as of yet

Rye

No closures reported as of yet

West Sussex

Bognor

No closures reported as of yet

Crawley

No closures reported as of yet

Chichester

- Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School, School Lane, Compton

Closed due to pupil and staff safety (according to school’s website)

- Fordwater School, Summersdale Road,

Closed due to site safety (according to School’s website)

- Singleton CofE Primary School

Closed due to snowfall(according to school’s website)

- St Anthony’s School, Woodlands Lane

Closed due to safety concerns (according to school’s website)

Horsham

No closures reported as of yet

Littlehampton

No closures reported as of yet

Shoreham

No closures reported as of yet

Worthing

No closures reported as of yet