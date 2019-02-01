Sussex snow: All the school closures and updates across the county

Several schools have announced closures this morning after snow fell across the county last night.
Residents have woken up to see streets covered in snow and ice which has led to some hazardous conditions along roads and pathways.
Here’s a list of all the schools which have closed due to the weather:
East Sussex
Battle
No closures reported as of yet
Bexhill
No closures reported as of yet
Brighton and Hove
No closures reported as of yet
Crowborough
Jarvis Brook School, Hadlow Down Road, is closed.
Reason: The school site and surrounding roads are dangerous with more snow expected
- LATE OPENING: Beacon Academy and Sixth Form
Due to the severely icy road conditions the Beaches site will open at 10am to all students in Years 7-13. Green Lane site will open slightly later in the day. Check website for more details www.beacon-academy.org/web/emergency_closure/index.php
Eastbourne
No closures reported as of yet
Hastings
No closures reported as of yet
Heathfield
- The Street, Dallington, Heathfield
Approach to the school is treacherous and there is no water in the mobile classrooms due to frozen pipes
Lewes
No closures reported as of yet
Newhaven
No closures reported as of yet
Seaford
No closures reported as of yet
Uckfield
No closures reported as of yet
Rye
No closures reported as of yet
West Sussex
Bognor
No closures reported as of yet
Crawley
No closures reported as of yet
Chichester
- Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School, School Lane, Compton
Closed due to pupil and staff safety (according to school’s website)
- Fordwater School, Summersdale Road,
Closed due to site safety (according to School’s website)
- Singleton CofE Primary School
Closed due to snowfall(according to school’s website)
- St Anthony’s School, Woodlands Lane
Closed due to safety concerns (according to school’s website)
Horsham
No closures reported as of yet
Littlehampton
No closures reported as of yet
Shoreham
No closures reported as of yet
Worthing
No closures reported as of yet