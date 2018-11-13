Sussex set to see colder than average weather in coming weeks

Below average cold and frosty weather is likely to hit Sussex by the end of the month, according to the Met Office.

The current mild conditions are set to remain until the weekend with Thursday (November 15) seeing a temperature of around 16degC as the wind continues to pull warmer air from the south.

Frosts set to return

However, the Met Office says the wind will move to a more easterly direction, bringing with it colder conditions.

By Monday (November 19) the temperature is set to drop into single figures and, in gusting winds, could feel as chilly as 3degC during the day.

The outlook for the end of November is that into the last week of the month, the generally dry but often cloudy conditions are likely to persist.

Temperatures will be above average at first, but will probably become rather cold later in the period, with an increasing risk of overnight frost.

With the start of December, temperatures are likely to be below average overall, with a marked increase in the likelihood and extent of frosts, with any milder interludes likely to be short-lived.