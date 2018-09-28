Sussex’s Royal Warrant businesses

Excitement is flowing throughout Sussex after the recent announcement of the royal visit, which will be taking place on Wednesday, October 3.

Across Sussex there are many business who have received the royal seal of approval, under a Royal Warrant.

A Royal Warrant is a mark of recognition of those who have supplied goods or services to the Households of HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh or HRH The Prince of Wales for at least five years, and who have an ongoing trading arrangement. The monarch decides who may grant Royal Warrants.

The Royal Warrant is the document that appoints the company in its trading capacity, and is granted to a named individual, known as the Grantee. The Warrant gives the Grantee permission, and responsibility, for the display of the relevant Royal Arms in connection with the business.

Today there are around 800 Royal Warrant holders representing a huge cross-section of trade and industry, from individual craftspeople to global multi-nationals. They are united by a commitment to the highest standards of service, quality and excellence. Almost all Warrant holders are members of the Association.

Out of the 800 Royal Warrant holders, 13 of those are based within Sussex.

BATH SHIELD UK T/A CHADDER & CO: Bath Shield and Chadder and Co, from East Sussex, has been enamelling baths and refurbishing antique bath and basin fittings for more than 25 years. Now, Martin Chadder has produced an exclusive range of traditional bathroom products to enable clients to design their dream bathroom. All of the products are made in England. They were appointed by HM The Queen.

C BREWER AND SONS LTD: Based in Eastbourne, Brewers is the UK’s largest independent decorators merchant, supplying both the trade and the general public with the widest range of paints, wallpapers, woodcare and decorating sundries on the market. They were appointed by HM The Queen.

CORNELIA JAMES LTD: Glover makers, based in Lewes, has been first choice within the world of fashion since 1945, and by Royal Appointment since 1979, Cornelia James Ltd offers gloves of timeless style and of the moment, for every occasion and for every mood. Appointment was made by HM The Queen.

FARGRO LTD: Arundel based, Fargro are recognised as the go-to supplier for UK commercial growers’ needs, providing specialist products and support for protected edible and ornamental sectors, hardy nursery stock, top and soft fruit, amenity, forestry and field vegetables. Appointed by HM The Queen.

FINE CUT GROUP LIMITED: Fine Cut in Lancing was granted a Royal Warrant for its engraving and specialised bookbinding tools. This is just a small part of the work of a multi-faceted company which supplies complete label and marking solutions under one roof, across all industry sectors. They received their appointment from HM The Queen.

HEIRLOOMS LIMITED: Heirlooms are a unique British manufacturer of bespoke bed, table and bathroom linens, based in Bognor Regis. Established in 1984, clients include private individuals, interior designers and superyachts. They received their appointment from Hm The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales.

HORTISYSTEMS UK LTD: Hortisystems are horticultural equipment suppliers. Supplying shading, ventilation, irrigation, lighting, benching and control systems to every part of the industry, based in Pulborough. Their appointment was granted by HM The Queen.

LANDMARK SYSTEMS LTD: Also based in Pulborough, Landmark has been providing accounting and property management software solutions for farms, estates and diversified rural businesses for 30 years. The KEYPrime brand is synonymous with the Landmark philosophy of simplicity, flexibility and ease of use developed through consultancy, support and listening to clients. Appointment was granted by HM The Queen.

MALCOLM PLEWS : With more than 50 years of experience, Malcolm Plews is a veritable Master Tailor and Cutter, based in Bexhill-On-Sea. His love for traditional methods and, more so, his appreciation for the many talented people that surround him in the creative process, has ensured that his craft has developed over the years into something very special. They received their appointment from HRH The Prince of Wales.

MILBORROW CHIMNEY SWEEPS: Crawley Down based, this company are chimney, fireplace and stove experts. New Stove and Fireplace Installations, CCTV surveys, smoke, soundness and pressure testing, inspections and written reports. Their appointment was granted by HRH The Prince of Wales.

ROUNTREE TRYON GALLERIES LTD: Founded in 1959, based in Petworth, Rountree Tryon Galleries specialises in maritime, wildlife, sporting and topographical art from the eighteenth century to the present day. Through sourcing the very best examples and representing leading artists for nearly six decades, Rountree Tryon is established as a global specialist in these areas. This company received their appointment by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

SUN-X (UK) LTD: Bognor regis based Sun-X, manufactures and installs traditional blinds and ultraviolet filters to combat artefacts fading and rotting. Reduction of summer solar heat gain, glare, and winter heat loss, also providing privacy and making glass shatter-proof. Their Royal Warrant was appointed by HM The Queen.

VENT-AXIA LTD: Found in Crawley, Vent-Axia has set the standard for energy efficient ventilation for more than 75 years. A dynamic British manufacturer and a trusted brand, its innovative products are designed to meet its customers’ needs providing them with good indoor air quality and comfort. They were appointed their Royal Warrant by HM The Queen.

WILLARD CONSERVATION LIMITED: Willard Conservation Ltd in Chichester, is a British manufacturer engineering world-class conservation tools and equipment, ranging from high tech tools to studio workbenches and tables. Willard products are used by conservation and archive professionals globally, in the preservation and restoration of fine art and important historic media. Their Royal Warrant was appointed by HM The Queen.

