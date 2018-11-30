Sussex free runners ‘deported’ from India after filmed leaping between buildings

Six professional British ‘free runners’ from Sussex have been deported from India after being filmed leaping between high-rise buildings, according to officials.

However, the group, Storror from Horsham, have denied entering property without consent and said six were “assisted to the airport” but not charged with any offences.

Benj Cave, Sacha Powell, Drew Taylor, all 24, Max Cave, 26, Callum Powell, 27, and Joshua Burnett Blake were in Mumbai to film new stunts for the parkour group Storror.

But after videos emerged of them leaping from a 14-storey building without any safety gear, police traced them and claim to have turfed them out of India.

Officers accused the jumpers of “flouting” their visas, not getting permission from residents, and endangering their own lives.

The team boast 2.5 million subscribers to their YouTube channel, and their most watched video has more than 34 million views.

Video clips captured by worried residents in Mumbai show the team leaping from rooftops, running along narrow building edges and doing forward flips on high buildings.

Local sources claim the men were deported on Wednesday, two days after the videos were shot.

Senior police inspector Diwakar Shelke of Dadar police station said: “Four of them had come for a conference at Worli.

“Two others came for a business trip.

“They broke certain rules of tourist visas, wherein by performing such stunts, they have endangered the life of themselves and others, so necessary cognizance was taken and the group was sent back.

“The freerunners selected the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Housing Society buildings at Parel, Dadar, for the stunt after going through Google Maps.

“But did not take the permission of either the residents or the local police.

“It was an act of endangering their own lives, which is illegal.”

Videos of the jumps were shot by other members of the group as well as residents on Monday, and they went viral on social media in India.

The next day the police started investigating and traced the runners.

It is understood they were in India to perform at the National Sports Club of India, in Mumbai, on December 2.

Their Facebook page says Storror is a “collective of seven elite athletes renowned not only for their world-class parkour skills but also for producing breathtaking videos”.

They have released two feature films, have their own clothing line, and do movies, adverts, online promotions, and live performances.

Free-running group Storror said they were not deported but were detained without arrest and then asked to leave the country following a “misunderstanding”.

A spokeswoman for the group said all seven “were called into question” on Tuesday at a fan meeting, over footage captured when they were practising on a rooftop.

She denied they entered the property without consent and said six were “assisted to the airport” but not charged with any offences.

The spokeswoman added: “Indian authorities physically restrained and detained the team without arrest for over 15 hours after they perceived the footage to be an ‘act of endangering their own lives’.

“The group was unaware of the existence of such a law, and given the fact they were in Mumbai on an invitation to speak and perform at Asia’s biggest conference this coming Sunday, December 2, did not know that sport of parkour would fall under this.

“No prosecution was made against any of the members involved in the short clip and the team left Mumbai on Wednesday morning.”

She added: “The events that transpired on Tuesday night were unfortunate and we believe pressure from Indian media heavily influenced the situation resulting in an outcome far greater than anyone had expected.”