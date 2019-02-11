Sussex footballer’s castaway role on TV’s Shipwrecked

It’s a far cry from an island paradise in the South Pacific to a muddy football pitch on a cold February afternoon.

But footballer and model Stacey Freeman takes both in his stride.

The Lewes defender, who mixes the catwalk with the changing room, is starring in E4 reality TV show Shipwrecked.

The format of the 15-episode series is of two teams of young, adventurous and competitive castaways competing for popularity on two paradise islands.

The Sharks and Tigers team go head-to-head to win £50,000 in prize money with a lot of swimwear and shouting along the way.

The series was recorded in 2018, and as such has not interfered too much with Freeman’s football - he has made 26 appearances for the Rooks this season - or with his modelling career.

The 25-year-old son of Lewes manager and former Albion striker Darren Freeman has worked recently for Under Armour, Nike, Reebok, and Adidas, and has also acted as a body double for Tottenham Hostpur’s Ben Davies.

How did he do in the Cook Islands? Freeman’s lips are sealed.

Shipwrecked is being screened by E4 every week night at 9pm with the final episode on Friday, February 15.