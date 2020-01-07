Sussex college coach topples over, injuring multiple students

A coach of a college in Sussex has toppled over, injuring students inside.

The Plumpton College coach was believed to have fallen into a ditch at 4.37pm in Plumpton Lane, Plumpton, East Sussex, which was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident. Read more here.



Plumpton College confirmed on social media the coach was one of its Eastbourne-bound coaches, and that some pupils were being treated for minor injuries.

The college is located north west of Lewes and north of Brighton and specialises in land-based qualifications, such as blacksmithing, equine management and wine production.

It later released a statement on its website, that said: “On the afternoon of the 7th of January 2020, the Eastbourne coach departing Plumpton College with 33 students on board was involved in a traffic incident shortly after departing college. “Emergency services arrived at the scene promptly, and six students were taken to Brighton Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A member of Plumpton College staff accompanied these students to the hospital and their parents have been kept fully informed. “All remaining students were returned safely to college and collected by parents or taken home by college transport. “All bus routes will be operating as usual tomorrow morning to bring students to college. “We are extremely proud of how our students and staff conducted themselves this evening.”